Musicals appearing in virtual West End Live announced

The shows participating in this weekend's virtual West End Live have been revealed.

Over the course of the two highlights videos being presented on Saturday and Sunday will include performances from & Juliet, The Barricade Boys, Bat Out of Hell, Come From Away, Dreamgirls, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Heathers, Jersey Boys, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, Matilda, Memphis, Les Misérables, Only Fools and Horses, The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Six, Strictly Ballroom, Sunny Afternoon, Tina, Waitress and Wicked.

The event will kick off on Saturday 20 June with a live quiz at 11am online, followed by a highlights video being streamed on the organisaton's Facebook channel from 2pm.

The hour-long highlights video will feature performances from West End Lives past. Finally, Ben Stock will perform a live sing-a-long on the same Facebook page from 3.30pm.

Sunday's (21 June) schedule will be similar, with a second part to the quiz taking place at 11am. The organisation will release a Spotify playlist at 12.30pm, with a second highlights programme being streamed from 2pm. Dominic Ferris will be taking live piano requests from 4.30pm on Facebook.

The virtual West End Live will run in lieu of this year's outdoor event that normally takes place every year in Trafalgar Square. This year's event was cancelled while social distancing rules remain in place.