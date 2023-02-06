Theatre stars honoured at the 2023 Grammy Awards

The winners for this year's Grammys have seen a variety of stage favourites recognised.

The winner of the award for Best Musical Theater Album category was the 2022 Broadway cast recording of Into the Woods, fending off stiff competition from the likes of A Strange Loop, MJ The Musical, Mr Saturday Night, Caroline, or Change and the live recording of Broadway's Six. The latter two productions were, of course, born on UK shores.

The highly acclaimed revival of the Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine musical began its life as part of New York City Center's popular Encores! series and quickly secured a Broadway transfer. It played at the St James Theatre from 28 June 2022 and, following multiple extensions, ended its run on 8 January 2023. The cast recording features the vocals of original Broadway company members Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Gavin Creel (The Book of Mormon), Patina Miller (Sister Act), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Joshua Henry (Carousel) and Brian d'Arcy James (Shrek The Musical), among others.

Elsewhere, Encanto (co-penned by musical theatre vet Lin-Manuel Miranda) had a successful evening, picking up the Grammys for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media, Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media and Best Song Written For Visual Media (for "We Don't Talk About Bruno").

Finally, the evening also saw two-time Tony Award winner Viola Davis, whose Broadway credits include Fences, King Hedley II and Seven Guitars, achieve EGOT status – following her win for Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her memoir Finding Me.