Musical stars including Keala Settle, Kerry Ellis and more sing "You're Not Alone"

Musical stars joined forces to support mental health awareness during the lockdown.

Performing Scott Alan's "You're Not Alone", the list of singers include The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle, Coronation Street's Faye Brookes and Victoria Ekanoye, Holby City's Amy Lennox, Strictly Ballroom's Jonny Labey, Michael Auger (Collabro), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six), Matt Bloyd (The Four), Wicked's Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman and Alice Fearn and & Juliet's Oliver Tompsett and Jordan Luke Gage.

Also appearing are Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Tanya Edwards (Motown The Musical), Emma Lindars (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Connor Carson (Saturday Night Fever), Jonathan Bentley (Mamma Mia!), Rebecca Lisewski (Strictly Ballroom) and singers David Ribi, John Wilding, Cassie McIvor and Daniele Alan Carter.

Settle said: "Being a part of this beautiful piece has been such a privilege and the most perfect reminder that we truly are not alone. This song is here for those trying to make it to the next day, the next moment in these trying times...we are with you. Though we be apart, we are standing beside you....and we love you."