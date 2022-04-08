New musical For You I'd Wait to run at the Turbine Theatre

New musical writing duo Golby and West have revealed their piece For You I'd Wait will have its world premiere next month.

Set during the Paris terrorist attacks in 2015, the show will contemplate the lives of six individuals before, during and after the event.

The pair said today: "We are so excited to be bringing our very first musical to life at the Turbine Theatre. We have poured our hearts into creating For You I'd Wait, and can't wait to present it to a real life audience.

"Writing is something we've been passionate about since we met at London College of Music. We can't believe how far this story has come from a small studio in Ealing, to making our debut."

Appearing will be Olivia Walker-Toward, Michael Karl-Lewis, Gemma Pearce, Billie Kerr, Jerome Lincoln, Charlotte Hannan and Amy Leek.

The show, running from 11 to 21 May, has direction by Samatha Pears and Elsa Strachan, with musical direction by Jenna Dyckhoff and lighting by Olivia Bailey.

Paul Taylor-Mills, artistic director of the Turbine Theatre, commented: "The premier of For You I'd Wait at the Turbine Theatre is very exciting. New writers are close to our hearts, and it's more important than ever to showcase real world stories and experiences.

"The message of For You I'd Wait is one that sits close to everyone's hearts: Love while you can, and learn to enjoy and embrace every aspect of life."