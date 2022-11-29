Musical Con announces 2023 dates and details

Musical Con is back!

The musical theatre convention is set to return to London in 2023, with dates and venue revealed.

Produced by Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes, this year's event saw 10,000 stage fans descend on the Excel Centre in east London to watch live performances, reunions, Q&As, workshops and more over the space of two days. It saw appearances from the casts of Rent, In the Heights, Wicked and Back to the Future.

In 2023, the event will return once more to the Excel Centre, though is now set to inhabit a larger convention space in order to increase capacity. Running on 21 and 22 October 2023 from 10am to 5pm on ach day, the show is on sale now, with a one-day ticket costing £35 and a weekend pass set for £65.

Next year will see the return of fan cosplay, lip-sync battles, sing-alongs, plus exhibitions and a marketplace, while the specific line-up will be confirmed next year.