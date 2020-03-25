Musical composers to live stream new work from their living rooms as part of free online concert

A series of award-winning composers will be performing brand new work from their living rooms for free tomorrow as part of an online concert.

From shows such as The Lightning Thief, The Wicker Husband and Islander, the concert will unite musical makers from both sides of the Atlantic, with performances being streamed by Zoom at 7.30pm. You can sign up here.

Though free, the concert organisers are encouraging viewers make a £5 donation to the AMPLIFY fund, where it will go directly to writers of new musicals.

Appearing in the concert will be Finn Anderson (Islander), Darren Clark and Rhys Jennings (The Wicker Husband), Jordan Clarke and Francesca Forristal (Public Domain), Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days), Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones), Eamonn O'Dwyer (Sleepy Hollow), Anne-Marie Piazza (Go Forth And Slay), Dominic Powell (Cases), Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief), Emily Rose Simons (The Repatriot), Mark Sonnenblick (Midnight At The Never Get), Sheep Soup (Hoarding), Amir Shoenfeld and Caitlyn Burt.

Alongside the concerts, there will be new musical material posted on producer AL Production's site The Bonfire over the coming weeks – you can find out more here.