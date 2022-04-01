Watch the new Dear Evan Hansen West End music video for "You Will Be Found''

The West End production of Dear Evan Hansen has released a brand new music video for the hit number "You Will Be Found" today.

It features 2020 WhatsOnStage Award winner Sam Tutty (Evan Hansen) alongside the current London cast, comprised of Lucy Anderson (Zoe Murphy), Doug Colling (Connor Murphy), Iona Fraser (Alana Beck), Marcus Harman (alternate Evan Hansen), Jack Loxton (Jared Kleinman), Rebecca McKinnis (Heidi Hansen), Lauren Ward (Cynthia Murphy), Rupert Young (Larry Murphy), Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Ellis Kirk, Joanna Kirkland, Hannah Lindsey, Samantha Mbolekwa, Mark Peachey, Hannah Qureshi, James Winter and Mitchell Zhangazha.

The song is wriiten by the multi-award-winning team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.









Alongside the original score by Pasek and Paul, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson and direction by Michael Greif. The piece follows a teenager who causes a calamity after pretending to be a deceased classmate's friend.

Choreography is by Danny Mefford, with scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire.

Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. UK casting is by Jill Green Casting, Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Judith Schoenfeld is the production supervisor, general management is by 101 Productions Ltd with Adam Speers as UK Executive Producer.

The show is currently booking through to 22 October 2022 at the Noël Coward Theatre, with tickets on sale below.