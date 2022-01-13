Murder for Two musical revival announces cast

Casting and the creative team have been unveiled for the Barn Theatre's upcoming revival of Murder for Two.

In a world-first for the much-cherished show, the musical comedy whodunnit, which has book and music by Joe Kinosian and book and lyrics by Kellen Blair, will have its plot relocated to the United Kingdom. The piece follows an officer who tries to solve a murder before the various inspectors arrive.

Bryan Hodgson directs the production, which has set design by Justin Williams (Death Drop), musical supervision by Nicole Johnson, lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner (A Russian Doll), sound design by Ben Thomas and costume design by Denise Cleal. The "Steppin' Out" track featured in the show is by Ethan Deppe.

2020 actor-musician graduate Lee O'Reilly is set to make his professional debut as Officer Marcus Moscowicz with Sam Denia (Chekhov's Sketches and Vaudevilles) as the Suspects.

The production runs from 4 February to 5 March.