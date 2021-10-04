MTFestUK to return in 2022

Festival of new musicals MTFestUK will return for its fourth outing next January!

Seeing new work presented live in workshop form at the Turbine Theatre, the festival is a chance to witness some of the most exciting new musicals before they become fully formed productions.

The venue's artistic director Paul Taylor-Mills said: "I'm tremendously proud that our festival celebrating all things musical theatre is back for its fourth outing. We will be returning to The Turbine Theatre at the iconic Battersea Power Station (with a newly opened tube on our doorstep!) in 2022. If you have a musical that could benefit from a workshop presentation we want to hear from you.

"It's thrilling to see that the process of exercising musicals in this way to get them into production is paying off. Next year I will present three musicals that started life at MTFestUK.

"There are also several other musicals that were part of the MTFestUK family that will be going into production with other producers and venues.

"As we rise again from the last year there is a tremendous sense of optimism in the air for the development of new work in this country. To play a small part in that movement is an honour. I would like to formally take this opportunity to thank everybody who has been part of previous MTFestUKs.

"Making musicals can be complicated, expensive and thrilling. It doesn't happen without a huge amount of goodwill, collaboration, trust, and the generosity of artists and audiences. Here's to smashing 2022 and beyond!"

Submissions are now open, with hopeful applicants able to email [email protected] by Friday 29 October 2021. The festival runs from 31 January to 12 February 2022.