Moulin Rouge! announces West End dates and ticket details

Moulin Rouge! will have its first West End performance on 12 November at the Piccadilly Theatre in London.

Based on Baz Luhrmann's musical film of the same name, it follows a group of bohemian artists trying to gain favour and keep afloat in Montmartre in Paris.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion.

The film version of Moulin Rouge! premiered in 2001, starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. At the 74th Academy Awards it was nominated for eight Oscars, winning two. The Broadway production was nominated for a variety of Tony Awards, with winners to be revealed in due course.

It had its West End run disrupted by the pandemic, but has now found dates months after it was initially set to play.

Producer and CEO of Global Creatures, Carmen Pavlovic said: "At its heart, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is about a group of artists fighting to keep their stage show alive. That element of the story has felt very real for us as a company, as we've contended with the Covid shutdown and delay to our UK premiere. But now we are so excited and so honoured to finally confirm that our show will form part of a revitalised West End. We cannot wait for the red windmill to start turning in London!"

The show will go on wider sale on 24 May.