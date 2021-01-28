Moulin Rouge!, Evita, Romeo + Juliet and more to be added to Disney Plus

Disney Plus is set to release hundreds of new films and TV series next month as part of its "Star" brand.

Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! film (which recently was adapted for the stage and is set to arrive in the UK later in 2021) will be made available, as will the film version of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's iconic musical Evita.

Also being added are Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Favourite with WhatsOnStage and Academy Award winner Olivia Colman and the film versions of 9 to 5 and Pretty Woman (both of which have now made it onto the stage).

Luhrmann's version of Romeo and Juliet with Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio will be available, as will the original film version of Waitress, which was adapted into a major blockbuster musical.

For anyone craving a bit of Arthur Miller, the film version of The Crucible can be accessed. The Devil Wears Prada, set to be adapted for the stage in 2022, will also be on the platform.

Disney Plus' existing offering for theatre fans can be found here – we're updating that article regularly. The new titles will be available from 23 February 2021 – at which point the price of Disney Plus will also go up for new subscribers (so we'd recommend getting in there now).



