22 stage shows, musical films and more for theatre fans on Disney Plus

Well, well, well, Disney has finally made it to the UK – here are a raft of shows you can watch on the streaming service if you're craving a thespy fix! Don't forget to sign up for Disney Plus





Hamilton

The multi-award-winning musical has rocked the world and, as a special treat, audiences will now be able to watch the original Broadway production starring Lin-Manuel Miranda. Now showing





Frozen 2

Another big release that dropped at the same time as Hamilton – cool off with a double bill of Frozen and Frozen 2 this summer. Now showing





Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen 2

A brand new documentary series with a 'surprisingly honest' look at the making of the new blockbuster, this is a must-see for musical fans. Now showing





Once Upon A Mattress

The 2005 special version of Mary Rodgers and Marshall Barer's musical is a plush technicolour experience featuring the likes of Matthew Morrison, Zooey Deschanel and Denis O'Hare. The musical may not have had much of an impact in the UK but this is a great little way to spend an afternoon.





High School Musical (1, 2 and 3)

We're all in this together, so says the cast of High School Musical – and we can't disagree. All three parts of the beloved trilogy are available online.









High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

But if that wasn't enough, Disney has introduced a brand new series that takes the original films and gives them a whole new meta twist. What more could you want!





The Sound of Music

We have confidence that you've already watched the cult classic, but why not see it for the 16 going on 17th time?





Newsies

What's better than one version of the beloved Newsies? Two versions! Both the recorded stage production featuring Jeremy Jordan and the original movie are both available to watch online.





Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Angela Lansbury will always be the epitome of musical royalty and seeing her in action in this much-loved film is a fantastically nostalgic trip into the past.









Encore

This TV series, hosted by Frozen's own Kristen Bell, sees former musical performers given a chance to reignite their passions. Heart-warming stuff for those couped up inside!





Annie

The 1999 version of the cult classic musical also features a cameo from Wicked's own Kristen Chenoweth. Pretty cool huh!









Into the Woods

The film version of the Sondheim musical is a big-budget extravaganza with some iconic tunes as well as a starry Hollywood cast (and a performance from Simon Russell Beale!).





Frozen

Though it's still gearing up for its West End premiere later this year, there's more than enough time to catch the smash-hit film before it makes its way onto the West End stage.





Mrs Doubtfire

Its Broadway opening may have been waylaid by the virus outbreak in New York, but you can still watch the original film with the iconic Robin Williams.





The Lion King

Which do you prefer – the original or the "live action" reimagining? Why not try both? They're all here to get a major "Circle of Life" fix.





Aladdin

And the same goes for Aladdin! It may no longer be in the West End but both the new re-make and the original Aladdin are at your disposal.





Mary Poppins

A spoonful of sugar can do a world of good during crummy times, so this film might be the tonic you need.









Mary Poppins Returns

The follow-up, featuring the lovely Lin-Manuel Miranda and the brilliant Emily Blunt, is also ready and waiting to be watched!





10 Things I Hate About You

Slight gear change here we have to admit, but we couldn't resist...Fun little fact – the 90s classic is based on The Taming of the Shrew so it's technically stage-inspired.





Hercules

With Alan Menken confirming that work on the Hercules stage show will continue after its world premiere last year, you can "Go the Distance" and watch the original now!





Sister Act

Seeing Sister Act double? Too right! Both one and two are available to watch right now on Disney Plus with Whoopi Goldberg leading the charge.

Want to watch all these and more? Click here to subscribe to Disney Plus.