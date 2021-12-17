Moulin Rouge! and Matilda at the Royal Variety Performance – first look

Expect nothing short of a spectacular spectacular this Sunday for the Royal Variety Performance!

This year, a number of stage productions are appearing, including the UK premiere of hit musical Moulin Rouge! as well as the much-loved Matilda the Musical, which recently celebrated its tenth anniversary in the West End.

Stage pro Keala Settle also made an appearance to perform "This Is Me", ahead of her solo concert at Cadogan Hall later this month.

The show is being broadcast on ITV at 7.20pm.

Clive Carter and the cast of Moulin Rouge!

Keala Seettle

Moulin Rouge!

Matilda the Musical

