Moulin Rouge! adopts mandatory facemask policy for West End premiere

It will be all things face-covering at Moulin Rouge!, with the production doubling down on mask-wearing at the upcoming West End premiere of the eagerly anticipated show.

In a statement, the production confirmed to WhatsOnStage that mask wearing will be mandatory for spectators joining the "spectacular, spectacular", which has its first preview at the Piccadilly Theatre tonight. We recently released a first look at the transformed venue here.

The show said in a statement: "Ambassadors Theatre Group and the producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical are asking all audience members to wear masks when attending performances at the Piccadilly Theatre, in order to keep the production company and audiences safe. This policy will be reviewed on an on-going basis."

Of course, any who are medically exempt will be able to continue in a way that reflects their circumstances.

Leading the eagerly anticipated transfer of the show will be new graduate Jamie Bogyo as Christian, alongside Liisi LaFontaine (Dreamgirls) as Satine.

Moulin Rouge! isn't the only show adding extra levels of protection to audiences: the West End production of Cabaret has asked that, irrespective of vaccination status, audiences provide confirmation of a recent negative Covid test before entering the freshly transformed Playhouse Theatre.