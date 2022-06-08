More details announced for Newsies' UK premiere

More details have been announced for the UK premiere of Disney's hit musical Newsies.

The show will celebrate its official opening night at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 8 December 2022. In addition, preview performances will begin on 29 November (instead of the previously announced date of 28 November), with all preview tickets costing just £30.

The musical, which follows a group of early 19th-century newsboys who go on strike after a newspaper magnate tries to exploit them, was first seen on Broadway in 2012, where it received two Tony Awards.

Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) provides the score while Harvey Feirstein (Torch Song Trilogy) has penned the book and Jack Feldman (The Lion King II: Simba's Pride) is the lyricist.









The new London production will be staged in the round, featuring direction and choreography by Matt Cole, set design by Morgan Large, musical supervision, dance arrangements and musical direction by Nigel Lilley, costumes by Natalie Pryce, lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Tony Gayle, performer flying by John Maddox for suspended iIllusions Ltd, casting by Lucy Casson, children's casting by Jo Hawes, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown for RC Annie, associate choreography by Jane McMurtrie, associate musical direction by Chris Ma and production management by Lee Batty and Andy Fox for Setting Line. Casting will be announced in due course.

It is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Kater Gordon and Dianne Roberts, by permission of Disney Theatrical Productions.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public at 10am on 16 June.