Monica Bellucci to make her West End stage debut

Exclusive: Renowned actress Monica Bellucci will appear in the West End for one night only in December.

Tom Volf will direct her in a performed set of readings from Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs, a new book that delves into the life of the American-born Greek opera legend.

Italian actress Bellucci has appeared in some of the most recognised films of the last few decades, including Francis Ford Coppola's' Dracula, The Apartment, The Passion of Christ, two Matrix movies and, more recently, James Bond adventure Spectre.

Callas rose from a modest upbringing in New York and war-time Athens to become one of the most recognised opera performers of a generation, though her experiences were marred by scandal.

Bellucci will appear in the piece at Her Majesty's Theatre on Monday 20 December at 7.30pm.