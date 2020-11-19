Monday Night at the Apollo series to run in the West End and live-streamed for virtual audiences

Exclusive: From early January, a new concert series will see major stage stars head into the West End to perform live and discuss their careers.

Titled "Monday Night at the Apollo", the series will commence on 11 January and then take place on subsequent Monday evenings at the Apollo Theatre. A portion of profits from ticket sales will also support Acting for Others, the umbrella charity aiding the performing arts. Tickets are on sale for the in-theatre seats now with Nimax providing streaming options.

Appearing in the first concert on 11 January will be Rosalie Craig (Company, City of Angels), Cedric Neal (Chess, Mowtown the Musical), Arthur Darvil (Once, Sweet Charity), Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables, City of Angels) and Lucie Jones (Waitress, Rent). Performers for subsequent concerts (scheduled for 25 January and 8 February) are to be announced.

Hosted by Greg Barnett (Miss Littlewood), the evening will have musical direction by George Dyer, and produced by Greg Barnett and Hugh Summers for Wild Mountain Productions Ltd. They said today: "The challenges of 2020 have forced us, like many in the industry, to adapt and embrace unforeseen obstacles to create something new. We're excited to launch the company with a string of concerts celebrating the diverse talent of British theatre.

"The arts mean so much to so many people and we feel it is important to do everything we can to continue to show its value and raise awareness to the challenges it is facing. As well as contributing to the reopening of our sector, we will be raising money to support the thousands of freelancers who are struggling to survive the pandemic through the incredible organisation Acting for Others. It's time to bring audiences around the country - and beyond - the joy of live theatre once again."