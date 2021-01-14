Monday Night at the Apollo reschedules West End run and announces further cast

Given the ongoing uncertainty over the return of performances (socially distanced or otherwise), producers of upcoming series Monday Night at the Apollo have rescheduled the series' release, while also confirming further cast members.

Hosted by Greg Barnett and featuring conversations and tunes, the series was originally set to commence this month. It will now run on Monday 12 April, Monday 26 April and Monday 10 May, while also being streamed for online viewers. Ten per cent of all ticket sales will go to charity.

Committed to appear in the series are Aimie Atkinson (Six, Pretty Woman), Declan Bennett (Jesus Christ Superstar, Once), Rosalie Craig (Company, City of Angels), Arthur Darvil (Once, Sweet Charity), Kerry Ellis (Wicked, Les Misérables), Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables, City of Angels), Cassidy Janson (& Juliet, Beautiful), Lucie Jones (Waitress, Rent), Renée Lamb (Six, Little Shop of Horrors), Cedric Neal (Chess, Mowtown the Musical), Jamie Muscato (Heathers, West Side Story), Julian Ovenden (Merrily We Roll Along, Showboat), and Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Billy Elliot the Musical).

Producers Greg Barnett and Hugh Summers said, "We're so excited to be announcing revised dates and further cast for Monday Night At The Apollo. In light of the newly imposed national coronavirus restrictions, we feel it was the correct decision to postpone the original performances.

Public health and the safety of our audiences is our utmost priority and will always be the most important factor in informing any decisions we make. With that said, we truly believe that we are on the way back to reopening theatres and feel it is important to press ahead with getting these concerts staged. It in no way dampens our spirits, rather it strengthens our resolve to get the industry restarted. In doing so, we hope to be able to raise funds for ‘Acting For Others' to continue to support the thousands of freelancers who these latest restrictions will hit the hardest. Theatre and its audiences know how important it is to get back to normal, especially in these seemingly crucial final months. Therefore, we ask your support, kindness, and when needed, patience, as we navigate the difficult road ahead."

The series has musical direction by George Dyer. The cast are subject to any availability issues, and any changes will be announced as they come. Line-ups for individual dates will come later this year.