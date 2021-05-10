Monday Night at the Apollo announces line-up for second West End event

The line-up has been revealed for the second Monday Night at the Apollo West End concert on 24 May, with tickets on sale now.

Host Greg Barnett will welcome Shan Ako (Les Misérables, The X Factor), Arthur Darvill (Once, Doctor Who), Sophie Evans (Wicked, Wizard of Oz), Sandra Marvin (Waitress, Emmerdale) and Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet, Wicked).

A percentage of profits will be donated to Acting for Others.

Tickets are also on sale for events on Monday 24 May (featuring Aimie Atkinson (Six, Pretty Woman), Cassidy Janson (& Juliet, Beautiful), Lucie Jones (Waitress, Rent), Cedric Neal (Chess, Mowtown the Musical) and Julian Ovenden (South Pacific, Bridgerton)) and Monday 5 July, with line-up for the final date to be revealed.

Producers Greg Barnett and Hugh Summers said: "We're excited to be announcing the second of our all-star line-ups for ‘Monday Night At The Apollo'. We have five of British Theatre's best performers joining us for this night to celebrate the re-opening of our wonderful industry and we simply cannot wait for them to be out on stage, sharing their talent, in front of a live audience. We are thrilled that all three performances will also still be live-streamed to viewers at home via Thespie.com."