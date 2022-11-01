Mog the Forgetful Cat announces Old Vic and tour dates in 2023

The stage adaptation of Judith Kerr's Mog the Forgetful Cat has set London and tour dates for next year.

Telling the tale of a household cat, whose memory issues become relatively useful, the show was first seen in June of this year in Northampton.

For its 2023 dates it will be co-directed by Helena Middleton and Jesse Jones, while the musical director is Joey Hickman, designer is Laura McEwen, sound designer is Beth Duke, lighting designer is Rajiv Pattani and movement director is Catriona Giles.

Co-produced by the Old Vic, Royal and Derngate Northampton and the Wardrobe Ensemble, Mog the Forgetful Cat was devised by Tom England, Joey Hickman, Jesse Jones, Helena Middleton, Hanora Kamen, Kerry Lovell, Jesse Meadows, Robyn Sinclair and Ben Vardy. Additional devising is by Tom Brennan, Emily Greenslade and James Newton.

The show will be performed at Bristol Old Vic on 14 to 18 February, Curve Leicester on 21 to 25 February, Lowry Salford on 04 to 08 April, Belgrade Theatre Coventry on 30 May to 3 June and Exeter Northcott on 16 to 18 June. The piece will then play a London run at the Old Vic from 11 to 29 July.

Matthew Warchus, artistic director of The Old Vic, said: "Judith Kerr's wonderful stories are timeless adventures for adults and children alike. It's been a great treat to work alongside The Wardrobe Ensemble and Royal and Derngate on this terrific adaptation of Mog. The joyful tales of mishaps, family and friendship will undoubtedly enchant audiences next summer at the Old Vic and on tour."