Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera and more to be shown on Sky Arts Freeview channel

A plethora of theatre TV shows are heading for Sky Arts' Freeview channel this week!

The epic 25th anniversary version of Miss Saigon will be screened, as will an early morning re-run of the Royal Albert Hall's The Phantom of the Opera for any early birds out there.

You can check out the full theatre-related listings here.

All times are GMT!

Tuesday 16 February – Michael Ball: Both Sides Now – 1am

Tuesday 16 February – The Phantom of the Opera – 6.10am

Tuesday 16 February – ENO's Drive-in La Bohème – 10pm

Saturday 20 February – Michael Ball: Both Sides Now – 6am

Sunday 21 February – Carmen on Sydney Harbour – 6am

Sunday 21 February – Miss Saigon – 9pm



