Mischief's Nancy Zamit, Niall Ransome and more to star in Tasting Notes at Southwark Playhouse

Casting has been revealed for the world premiere of Tasting Notes at Southwark Playhouse.

Written by Richard Baker and Charlie Ryall, the musical is set in a wine bar and delves into the lives of its patrons and of those working there.

Alongside Ryall (The Biograph Girl), the cast includes Mischief members Nancy Zamit (The Play That Goes Wrong) and Niall Ransome (The Comedy About a Bank Robbery), as well as Wendy Morgan (Tracing Grace), Sam Kipling (HMS Pinafore) and Stephen Hoo (Whoopsie).

Directed by Shelley Williams, the production also features musical direction by Richard Baker, set design by Justin Williams, lighting design by Alex Musgrave, production management by Laurel Marks and artwork by DeskTidy.

Produced by Caroheda Productions Ltd, Tasting Notes runs from 27 July until 27, with an official opening set for 29 July.