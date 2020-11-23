Mischief Movie Night run to replace Magic Goes Wrong in the West End this Christmas

Mischief Theatre has had a small reshuffle of shows for the festive season.

Instead of performing its hit play Magic Goes Wrong from December, the company will now perform improv comedy piece Mischief Movie Night at the Vaudeville Theatre from 9 December to 31 January 2021.

Magic Goes Wrong will now re-play in the West End in October 2021 – where it hopes to play without social distancing. The show will also embark on a UK tour "as soon as practically possible once social distancing has been lifted."

Producer Kenny Wax says: "Alongside the need for Stage 5 of the Culture Secretary's roadmap allowing us to open up without social distancing and the need for a government backed insurance scheme, audience participation is right at the heart of the experience of Magic Goes Wrong. We frequently bring patrons onstage to assist in the illusions as well as performing close magic tricks to them in their seats.

"This feels out of step with current coronavirus advice on this particular production until social distancing can be relaxed. We feel it is better to postpone the show until a time when it can be presented to its full potential.

"In the meantime we are thrilled to announce that the original Mischief Company performers will stage their improv show Mischief Movie Night which will play 9th December – January 31st at the Vaudeville Theatre."

Mischief Movie Night has a cast including Henry Lewis as Not Sure, Dave Hearn as No Idea, Nancy Zamit as Don't Know Yet and Jonathan Sayer as ???. They will be joined onstage by musicians Yshani Perinpanayagam and Richard Baker. Further casting to be announced.

Audiences will abide by social distancing to mitigate risks.