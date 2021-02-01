Mischief Movie Night In streamed show announces final performance dates

Mischief has unveiled a final set of scheduled dates for its live-streamed show Mischief Movie Night In.

Though their improvised comedy piece's West End run has been halted by the pandemic, the company has been able to carry on the hijinks through Zoom. The cast, Covid-tested and located on a London-based stage, will be taking suggestions from virtual audience members via the internet.

Today, the team revealed a further ten performances of Mischief Movie Night In, from 5 to 21 February 2021. Tickets are from £10 and are on sale now. This includes a Valentine's Day special.

The cast include members of the original Mischief team, with the full line-up to be announced in due course. It has lighting design by David Howe and filming by Umbrella Rooms.

WhatsOnStage gave a sturdy four-star review to the piece when it was playing to live audiences in the West End.