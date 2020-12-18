Mischief Movie Night to live-stream improvised comedy show

Though their West End run has been halted by the pandemic, Mischief Comedy has revealed plans to live-stream their improvised comedy show Mischief Movie Night.

Having played at the Vaudeville Theatre until earlier this week, the company will now present their improvised piece in front of virtual audiences from 27 to 31 December.

Virtual audience members will be taking suggestions from audience members via social media platforms.

Tickets are from £10 and are on sale now. The piece stars Henry Lewis as Not Sure, Dave Hearn as No Idea, Nancy Zamit as Don't Know Yet, Jonathan Sayer as ???, Joshua Elliott as TBC, Harry Kershaw as Couldn't Tell You and Niall Ransome as Guess Who. They will be joined by musicians Yshani Perinpanayagam and Richard Baker. It has lighting design by David Howe.

The show is hoping to return to the West End as early as feasible in 2021.