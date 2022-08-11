Mischief stars among the cast of new comedy Good Luck, Studio

The cast of a new Mischief comedy, in collaboration with Mercury Theatre and Wiltshire Creative, has been revealed.

Penned by Henry Shields and directed by Henry Lewis, Good Luck, Studio takes place during the final night of recording for a massively over-budget and underwritten kid's TV show called Wibble the Dragon.

The company includes Mischief regulars Bryony Corrigan (as Saoirse), Harry Kershaw (as Sean), Chris Leask (as Toby) and Greg Tannahill (as Kevin), as well as Adam Byron (as Anthony), Eboni Dixon (as Pam), Jemma Geanaus (as Elizabeth), Gareth Tempest (as David Cooper-Brown), Sophia Lorenti (as Michaela) and Tom Walker (as Andy).

The production features designs by Sara Perks, lighting by David Howe, sound by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, composition by Richard Baker, fight direction by Greg Tannahill and casting by Jenkins McShane Casting.

Good Luck, Studio opens on 5 October (following previews from 30 September) at the Mercury Theatre in Colchester and runs until 15 October, before transferring to Salisbury Playhouse in Wiltshire (18 October to 5 November) and the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford (8 to 12 November).