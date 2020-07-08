Miriam Margolyes and Amit Shah to star in new online play by Louise Coulthard

Louise Coulthard's new online short play will have its world premiere in August.

Created by Original Theatre, the same producers that presented Birdsong Online earlier this summer, the show will star award-winning actress Miriam Margolyes, Amit Shah and Coulthard herself. Entitled Watching Rosie, the piece explores how those with dementia are coping during lockdown.

Directed by Michael Fentiman (Amélie) it will be presented free-of-change on 6 August at 7pm, though audiences are encouraged to donate to Dementia UK. Original Theatre's artistic director Alastair Whatley said: "We are thrilled to be announcing Watching Rosie today. I greatly admired the play on stage and have really enjoyed working with Louise and Mike [Fentiman] to develop it for online audiences. I am very proud of the Original Theatre team, who have kept working throughout lockdown, adapting and diversifying our work and, in so doing, reaching a brand new online audience which is extending all over the world."

The piece is edited by Tristan Shepherd, with music by Barnaby Race.