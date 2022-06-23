Millennials musical unveils cast for world premiere

The six-strong company for the world premiere production of Millennials has been announced.

Elliot Clay's musical explores the "lives, the losses, and the frustrations of young people in the modern world", and has direction by Hannah Benson.

Orchestration is by Auburn Jam and choreography by Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, with design and lighting from Andrew Exeter.

Appearing will be Georgina "Yas Queen" Onuorah (she/her, Cinderella), Luke "Bae" Bayer (he/him, Rent), Hiba "Slay" Elchikhe (she/her, The Sound Of Music Live), Rob "On Fleek" Madge (they/them, My Son's A Queer), Hannah "A Vibe" Lowther (she/her, Heathers) and Ivano "Goals" Turco (he/him, Cinderella).

The show is currently booking from 8 July to 7 August, with gala nights on 13 and 14 July. Tickets are on sale via The Other Palace website.