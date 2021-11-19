Line-up confirmed for Michael Xavier's Christmas with the Stars charity concert

A host of West End stars have signed up for Michael Xavier's Christmas with the Stars charity concert at the Actor's Church next month.

Returning to the Covent Garden venue for an eighth time, the special event will be performed in aid of Children with Cancer UK and promises a mix of both Christmas and show tune classics.

Joining Xavier, who will serve as host for the evening, will be:

Lucy Anderson (Dear Evan Hansen)

Doug Colling (Dear Evan Hansen)

Emma Kingston (Heathers)

Jack Loxton (Warhorse)

Rebecca McKinnis (Everybody's Talking About Jamie)

Natalie Paris (SIX)

Jordan Shaw (Les Misérables)

Giles Terrera (Hamilton)

Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen)

Lauren Ward (Matilda)

Emma Williams (Love Story)

Alex Young (Show Boat)

Rupert Young (Bridgerton)



The cast will be supported by the MXM (Michael Xavier Masterclass) choir, formed of students from the London performing arts school, as well as musical director Alex Parker.

Xavier commented: "The MXM Christmas concert always attracts incredible artists, and again this year we are blessed to have some of the biggest stars of the west end coming to perform. I am so grateful to these fantastic performers who are giving their time and their talent to this concert. They are already extremely busy, starring in hit west end shows like Dear Evan Hansen, Les Misérables and Heathers. So, it's incredibly generous of them to sing in our concert and help raise money for this amazing cause."

Christmas with the Stars will be held on Sunday 19 December.