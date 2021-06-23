Michael Sheen and the Under Milk Wood cast at the National Theatre: first look

First look photos have been released for Under Milk Wood at the National Theatre.

Siân Phillips

© Johan Persson

Led by Michael Sheen, the piece is currently sold out, though rush tickets will be available. Dylan Thomas' iconic text began life as a radio drama in 1954 before being adapted for the stage. It follows a community in a small Welsh fishing village.

Michael Sheen and Karl Johnson

© Johan Persson

Directed by Lyndsey Turner, also appearing in the play are Susan Brown, Ifan Huw Dafydd, Alan David, Michael Elwyn, Kezrena James, Karl Johnson, Gaynor Morgan Rees, Anthony O'Donnell, Siân Phillips and Cleo Sylvestre.

Cast members

© Johan Persson

Siân Owen will provide additional material, while, on the creative side, set and costume design is by Merle Hensel, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, movement by Imogen Knight, songs composed by Edward-Rhys Harry, and sound design and additional compositions by Donato Wharton.Tom Bellerby is staff director.

Michael Elwyn

© Johan Persson

Karl Johnson and Michael Sheen

© Johan Persson

Karl Johnson and Michael Sheen

© Johan Persson

Cleo Sylvestre and Alan David

© Johan Persson