Michael Ball, Jesus Christ Superstar and more shows to be presented on Sky Arts this week

Sky Arts has unveiled this week's TV listings for its dedicated Freeview channel for all things creative.

We've combed the list to find what might be relevant for theatre fans out there, with shows from the likes of Michael Ball, Andrew Lloyd Webber and documentaries about the history of theatre.

The channel is showing a lot of love for the US's stage version of Jesus Christ Superstar, which can be seen twice this week.

The channel has a tendency to show full productions of musicals – over Christmas it delivered recordings Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Billy Elliot and more. You can see our picks for this week below.





Monday 4 January – Theatres Through the Ages – 7.00pm

Monday 4 January – Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert – 10.00pm

Tuesday 5 January – The Sound of Music Live! – 9.00pm

Thursday 7 January – Arts Uncovered – Royal Opera House – 8.45am

Thursday 7 January – Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway – 11.15pm

Saturday 9 January – Arts Uncovered – National Theatre – 3.45am

Saturday 9 January – Royal Opera – Puccini's Madama Butterfly – 6.00am

Saturday 9 January – Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway – 4.00pm

Sunday 10 January – Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert – 5.15pm

Monday 11 January – Michael Ball: Both Sides Now – 6.00am

Monday 11 January – ENO's Drive-in La Boheme – 11.45pm