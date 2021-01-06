Michael Ball concert to streamed on YouTube as part of The Shows Must Go On!

The Shows Must Go On! series has revealed plans for this coming weekend.

From Friday night, 7pm GMT, the YouTube channel will show Michael Ball's Heroes concert recording, where the iconic stage star will perform numbers from a plethora of his idols including Johnny Mathis, Frank Sinatra and Neil Diamond.

Heroes was first released as a recording in 2011, one of Ball's many sell-out concert recordings that have been unveiled over the last couple of decades.

The performance will be available for free for 48 hours for those in the US, UK, Canada and Japan, while outside of those territories users will be able to watch Ruthless, the hit comedy musical.

Ball was meant to be appearing in the concert production of Les Misérables right now, but the run was derailed by the most recent pandemic restrictions. He is also set to return to his award-winning turn in Hairspray at the London Coliseum later this year.

You'll be able to watch the show right here: