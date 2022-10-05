Michael Ball to star in Aspects of Love West End revival

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Charles Hart's Aspects of Love is to be revived in the West End.

Michael Ball (Chess, Les Misérables) will star in the new production of the show, which is directed by Jonathan Kent (Gypsy, Singin' in the Rain) and produced by Nica Burns (Everybody's Talking About Jamie).

Ball, who appeared as the young romantic Alex when the show first ran in 1989, is set to play the character of Alex's uncle George in the new production, which is said to be a reimagining of the original with a selection of possible modifications.

Set for a 26-week run from 12 May, the revival will play at the Lyric Theatre (currently home to Get Up, Stand Up!) until 11 November. Further cast and creative team members are to be announced.

Based on David Garnett's 1955 novella, Lloyd Webber, Black and Hart's show is based on a series of romantic entanglements that spans countries and generations. It was last seen in London at the Southwark Playhouse, with a hit production transferring from the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester.

Ball said: "Aspects of Love holds a very special place in my heart. I am absolutely delighted to revisit Andrew Lloyd Webber's glorious score in a re-imagined chamber production in the West End from May next year.

"I am so happy to be collaborating again with the brilliant director Jonathan Kent who was so inspiring when we worked together on Sweeney Todd.

"We are just at the start of our journey so the big question is will I be singing my favourite song "Love Changes Everything" – what do you think? All will be revealed soon…

