Metta releases season two of musical series Cells

A new season of hit musical series Cells has been released today.

Billed as "Alan Bennett meets The Streets", the series is crafted by writer/director P Burton-Morgan and composer Ben Glasstone.

You can watch the full thing embedded here:

The series is mixed and mastered by Simon Small and the musical director is James Cleeve. The director of photography is Jon Dickinson, the films are edited by Will Reynolds. James Cleeve plays keys, Paul Moylan plays double bass and Curtis Volp is on guitar.

Burton-Morgan said today: "We're delighted to be revisiting our digital musical Cells and releasing ‘Season Two' with the introduction of a third character. With the first season having been seen by over 42,000 people across YouTube and Facebook, it's wonderful to hopefully reach even more audiences digitally with the next instalment of this intimately moving story.

"Taken together both ‘seasons' make up a full-length piece and we're in conversation with several venues about bringing the stage version to live audiences in 2023."

Appearing are Clive Rowe, Lem Knights and Natalie Hope (Sweet Charity).