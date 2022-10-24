Metta release video and album for new musical The Minotaur

Metta Theatre have released a cast album and a music video for The Minotaur, a new musical penned by P Burton-Morgan (The Rhythmics) and Felix Hagan (Operation Mincemeat).

The show is based on the Greek myth concerning the famous maze-dwelling creature, retold as a metaphor for the climate catastrophe.

The EP includes the voices of Janie Dee as Pasiphae, Arthur Darvill as Theseus, Zweyla Mitchell dos Santos as Ariadne, Neil McDermott as Daedalus and Robin Simōes da Silva as Icarus.

The music video (which you can watch below) is choreographed by Mark Smith (The Color Purple) with Andy Staples as director of photography, editing by William Reynolds and BSL translation by Deea Shastri.

It features a cast of Sue Appleby as Pasiphae (with vocals by Mitchell dos Santos) and Natasha Julien as Ariadne, (with vocals by Dee).

Burton-Morgan said: "This year has shown even those on the fence that we can no longer ignore the threat of the climate crisis. This new musical unpacks some of the climate crisis complexities but most of all engages on an emotional level with a subject that sometimes feels too big to connect to. And as always there's a seed of hope."