Merrily We Roll Along with Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez to transfer to Broadway

The hit New York Theatre Workshop production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along will transfer to Broadway in the fall of 2023. Dates and theatre will be confirmed in the coming months.

Directed by Maria Friedman, the musical's first-ever Broadway revival will feature the stars of the current off-Broadway run: Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. Additional casting is still to be announced.

Friedman's production originated at the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2012, before moving to London's West End. It has subsequently been seen in Boston and Tokyo, in addition to the current run in New York City. Merrily We Roll Along famously flopped on Broadway in 1981, though it has gone on to become one of the most popular works in the Sondheim repertory. The musical is based on the play by Kaufman and Hart.

The Broadway run will once again feature choreography by Tim Jackson and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick.

Click here to read our review of the New York Theatre Workshop production, which calls the show "musical-theater heaven in a two-and-a-half-hour package."