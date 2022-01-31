Menier Chocolate Factory announces Maria Friedman Sondheim, LeGrand and Hamlisch concert run

Maria Friedman will lead a new concert show celebrating Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand and Stephen Sondheim.

Friedman, who has appeared in roles crafted by all three musical creatives, will stage the production at the Menier from 3 to 19 March 2022, with the concert co-produced by Sonia Friedman.

Friedman said today: "This event was brought about by a desire to sing, to share and to join together in celebration of some of the greatest composers of our time. These past two years have starved us of the connection and depth of emotion that brilliant music and song can evoke – and we want to bring that back in the beautifully intimate space at the Menier, and enable audiences to revel in the legacy of my much-missed friends, these extraordinary artists – Hamlisch, Legrand and Sondheim. I can't wait to share it with you."

The concert features musical director and pianist, Theo Jamieson, and with fellow performers Matthew White, Ian McLarnon, Alfie Friedman and Desmonda Cathabel, and a choir from the Royal Academy of Music.

Jamieson will be accompanied by Paul Moylan on double bass, and Joe Evans on percussion.