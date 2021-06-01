Meet the team behind Doctor Who: Time Fracture

We recently got a sneak peek at Doctor Who: Time Fracture – which begins performances at Immersive LDN today.

An official production based on the iconic sci-fi series, the immersive piece features original costumes and props used across various episodes of Doctor Who. It will feature iconic aliens including Daleks, Cybermen and Time Lords.

Seventeen world will be brought to life, with a company of 86 making each performance possible.

Appearing in the production will be Angus Brown, Angus Dunican, Anouk Chalmers, Becky Bassett, Bethany Blake, Charlie Burt, Chioma Uma, Christina Andrews, Craig Hamilton, Daisy Winter-Taylor, Dare Emmanuel, Efé Egwele, Ellamae Cieslik, Elliot Rodriguez, Gareth Radcliffe, Georgia Redgrave, Harry Pudwell, Hayden Wood, Howard Grater, Ivy Corbin, Jamal Renaldo, James Bryant, James Byng, James Lawrence, Jenny Horsthuis, Jessica Elton, Jessica Hern, John Sodiq Akanmu, Kieran Mortell, Liv Spencer, Max Krupski, Maxwell Tyler, Megan Louise Wilson, Michael Geary, Molly Walker, Paul Collin-Thomas, Paul Croft, Paul Easom, Ricky Hunt, Ricky Shah, Ryan Ruel and Sam Blythe.

Doctor Who: Time Fracture is written by Daniel Dingsdale with design by Rebecca Brower and Doctor Who lore consultancy and script editing by James Goss.

The space will be Covid-compliant to minimise risks in line with step three of the government's roadmap to reopening.

Tickets are on sale now via WhatsOnStage