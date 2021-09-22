Mean Girls musical movie adaptation reveals further details and directors

More details have been revealed for the upcoming Mean Girls musical big-screen adaptation – which takes the stage version of the original film and puts it back onto the big screen – but now with songs involved.

The film is overseen by producers Paramount Players alongside Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey. Fey has penned the script, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

Married directorial team Arturo Perez Jr and Samantha Jayne have been unveiled by Deadline as the flick's directors. Mean Girls will mark the pair's first movie, though they've done a whole wad of exciting material across the film, music video and television space, including the much-lauded Quarter Life Poetry.

According to Deadline, the new film will be built on a "deep love and respect" for the original, tune-free, Lindsay Lohan-led Mean Girls, while also adding subtle updates. Casting has not been announced, but Fey confirmed that the original Broadway actors Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman and Ashley Park would not be involved (no Dear Evan Hansen repeat, then).

There is still hope that, at some point, the stage show will reach the West End – it features many of the original film's much-loved quotes, has songs including "Meet the Plastics", "Apex Predator" and "Revenge Party".