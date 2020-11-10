Matthew Morrison to star in The Grinch musical, broadcast from the Troubadour Theatre in London

Festive news for all!

NBC will broadcast the two-hour production of Dr Seuss' The Grinch Musical on 9 December at 8 pm EST from the Troubadour Theatre in London. It is not certain if there is a UK screening option, though this may come in the future.

Glee's Matthew Morrison will headline the piece in the titular role, with Denis O'Hare as old Max, Booboo Stewart as young Max and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who.

NBC has a penchant for live broadcasts, with the likes of Rent, Hairspray and more being made available in the past.

The Grinch Musical has book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin and featuring the hit songs "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas". An ensemble from the West End complete the cast – we're trying to find out who.