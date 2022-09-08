Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! to be shown in cinemas

Matthew Bourne's acclaimed Nutcracker! will be screened in cinemas later this year.

The show, which was captured during its 2021/22 revival and features Tchaikovsky's much-loved score, received a five-star review from WhatsOnStage.

It is to be screened in more than 225 cinemas across the UK and internationally in the lead up to the festive season, with showings on Tuesday 15 November and Sunday 20 November 2022.

Leading the show are Cordelia Braithwaite as Clara, Harrison Dowzell as Nutcracker, Ashley Shaw as Sugar and Dominic North as Fritz.

It was filmed live at Sadler's Wells, London, in January 2022, and is directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon.

Bourne said: "I'm always delighted when our work is able to reach new audiences around the UK and internationally and there is no better or more exciting way than through the big screen experience. I'm well aware that there is an enormous audience who find it impossible, for one reason or another, to get to one of our touring venues to see a live performance.

"So, we aim, as much as possible, to capture that "live" experience in our films, brilliantly directed by Ross MacGibbon. There is no better production than our Nutcracker! to create that feeling of elation and wonder and it's captured equally well on the screen where, like the show itself, every night is a party."