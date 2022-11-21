Matilda the Musical – new movie clips released

A couple of brand-new movie clips have been released for the hotly anticipated Matilda The Musical, which hits cinema screens across the UK and Ireland this Friday!

Described as a "bright, buoyant bonanza of musical whimsy" in a rapturous review by our very own Alex Wood, the film adaptation of the hit West End show boasts a stellar cast that includes Alisha Weir in the titular role alongside Emma Thompson as Miss Agatha Trunchbull, Lashana Lynch as Miss Jennifer Honey, Stephen Graham as Mr Wormwood, Andrea Riseborough as Mrs Wormwood and Sindhu Vee as Mrs Phelps.

Check out a teaser for "Revolting Children" here:





And a snippet of a scene entitled "Daddy's Back" here:





