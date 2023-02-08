Matilda The Musical extends West End booking period into 2024

The RSC has confirmed an extension for its hit West End production of Matilda The Musical, which will now take bookings through to spring 2024.

The show, which has played for more than a decade at London's Cambridge Theatre, is based on the classic Roald Dahl novel and features a book by Dennis Kelly and a score by Tim Minchin.

The cast is also set to perform at Manchester's Big Night of Musicals on 27 February at the AO Arena, which will be recorded for BBC One and BBC Radio 2 presentations.









Leading the adult company are Lauren Byrne (Miss Honey), Rakesh Boury (Mr Wormwood), Amy Ellen Richardson (Mrs Wormwood), Elliot Harper (Miss Trunchbull) and Landi Oshinowo (Mrs Phelps).

Sharing the titular role are Victoria Alsina, Laurel Sumberg and Heidi Williams, with Sophia Goodman joining them from 14 March. On that date, Sekhani Dumezweni, Aidan Oti and Joseph Sharpe will also begin performances as Bruce alongside Kylan Denis.

The ensemble includes Felipe Bejarano, Angeline Bell, Oliver Bingham, Liberty Buckland, Thea Bunting, Michael Gardiner, Aaron Jenkins, Kate Kenrick, Ben Kerr, Sam Lathwood, Connor Lewis, Dianté Lodge, Kira McPherson, Gemma Scholes, Alistair So and James Wolstenholme.

The young performers in the current London company in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Amanda and the ensemble are Mia Atkinson, Leo Babet, Florence Burt, Poppy Caton, Zuri-Michel Charalambou, Brodie Edwards, Jude Farrant, Riotafari Gardner, Finley Harlett, Lily Hanna, Tia Isaac, Miley Kayongo, Shayla McCormack, Isabelle Mullally, Jasmine Nyenya, Raphaella Philbert, Jack Philpott, Riley Plummer, Jasmine Pottinger-Scott, Ashton Robertson, Leon Saunders, Andrei Shen-U Shen, Noah Swer-Fox and Lucia Wratten.









Under the direction of Matthew Warchus, the creative team includes designer Rob Howell, choreographer Peter Darling, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone and sound designer Simon Baker. Orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision are by Christopher Nightingale and special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

An acclaimed film adaptation, starring Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee and Alisha Weir was released in UK and Irish cinemas on 25 November 2022.

Tickets for West End performances through to 26 May 2024 are on sale now.