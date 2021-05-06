Matilda the Musical confirms West End reopening plans for September 2021

RSC's Matilda the Musical will reopen at the Cambridge Theatre this autumn, it has been confirmed

Based on the 1988 book by Roald Dahl, the piece follows a young girl who discovers she has magical powers. It first opened in Stratford Upon Avon in November 2010, before its West End premiere a year later. This November it will mark ten years in London.

Written by Dennis Kelly, the show has music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and direction by Matthew Warchus. The production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

A film version of Matilda is also in the works, with casting revealed recently. It too is directed by Warchus, with a screenplay by Kelly. Sony Pictures/TriStar Pictures will release the film theatrically in the UK and Netflix will release the film in the rest of the world.

The stage production Matilda will recommence performances on 16 September 2021, and is currently booking until 13 February 2022. Tickets go on sale on Monday 10 May, while casting is to be revealed.

RSC's executive director Catherine Mallyon said: "It is fantastic to see London's West End re-opening and for our company, freelance colleagues and creative team to be back at the Cambridge Theatre, preparing for performances in the autumn. We all know how challenging the past year has been, and that makes this moment even more special and important. We will not only celebrate ten brilliant years of Matilda The Musical in the West End, but also that our audiences can join us once again to experience the power of live theatre."