Matilda musical movie released on digital platforms today

The hit film adaptation of Matilda has been added to all digital platforms this morning.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, Matilda was released by Sony Pictures UK and Tristar Pictures across the UK and Ireland exclusively in cinemas on 25 November 2022. It has now been made available across streaming sites (such as Amazon Prime, YouTube, etc) to rent and buy.

The show, which has played for more than a decade at London's Cambridge Theatre, is based on the classic Roald Dahl novel and features a book by Dennis Kelly and a score by Tim Minchin.

The film stars Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee and Alisha Weir, and has been nominated for two BAFTAs including Outstanding British Film and for make-up and hair, with the winners being unveiled next week.

As previously (and frequently) stated, it will be released on UK Netflix this summer, having been released on Netflix in almost all other territories on Christmas day.









The stage show has just announced plans to extend to 2024 – with more details available here.