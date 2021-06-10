Matilda musical movie release date revealed

The film version of Matilda the Musical has unveiled its release date.

The stage show, based on Roald Dahl's book of the same name, is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and direction by Matthew Warchus. It tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.

Alisha Weir will take on the lead role in the piece. Weir is no stranger to the screen, having appeared in TV series Darklands and horror film Leave Me Alone.

Originated by Bertie Carvel in the stage production, the role of the menacing Miss Trunchbull will be played by Emma Thompson (Love, Actually, Saving Mr Banks, The Children Act) in the film. Thompson is a certified blast in musicals – she was a rollicking Mrs Lovett in the Coliseum's run of Sweeney Todd.

Lashana Lynch (ear for eye, No Time To Die) has been revealed in the role of Miss Honey. Kelly will adapt the stage show for the screen.

It is will be released theatrically in the UK by Sony Pictures, with a streamed release for other territories via Netflix. It will be released in cinemas in the UK on 22 December 2022, with a Netflix release set for the same month everywhere else.

Appearing as Mr and Mrs Wormwood will be Stephen Graham (Line of Duty) and Andrea Riseborough (The Death of Stalin), while comedian Sindhu Vee will play librarian Mrs Phelps.