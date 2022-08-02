Master of the House book to follow Cameron Mackintosh's refurbishment of eight West End venues

A brand-new book will chart Cameron Mackintosh's efforts to refurbish and future-proof his eight West End venues.

Penned by Michael Coveney with a foreword by Mackintosh, the book features in-depth analysis of the Wyndham's, the Noël Coward, the Prince Edward, the Prince of Wales, the Sondheim, the Victoria Palace, the Gielgud and the Novello Theatres, home to a variety of critically lauded productions.

Unicorn Publishing state that the book charts the venues' " origins, their iconic shows and productions, the stars and the glamour. Lavishly illustrated with images from the Delfont Mackintosh archive, the book also contains original architect plans and drawings, specially-commissioned photographs of the refurbishment, show posters and other theatre ephemera, and many sweeping panoramas of the exquisitely finished spaces."

The book will be released on 1 October 2022 and is available to pre-order below – it may, of course, be a perfect Christmas gift for a family friend.