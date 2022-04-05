WhatsOnStage Logo
Marys Seacole at the Donmar Warehouse – in rehearsals

The show marks the UK premiere of Jackie Sibblies Drury's text

Kayla Meikle
© Marc Brenner

Rehearsal images have been released for the eagerly anticipated UK premiere of Marys Seacole at the Donmar Warehouse.

Jackie Sibblies Drury's 2019 piece, which uses the life of famous British-Jamaican nurse and businesswoman Mary Seacole as its starting point, runs at the central London venue from 15 April.

Nadia Latif directs, with the creative team also featuring designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer and composer Xana, movement director Theo TJ Lowe, fight director Kev McCurdy, voice and dialect coach Hazel Holder and casting director Anna Cooper.

Set to appear are Déja J Bowens (making her professional debut) as Mamie, Llewella Gideon (The Vote) as Duppy Mary, Kayla Meikle (Paradise) as Mary, Esther Smith (Fairview) as Miriam, Olivia Williams (Tartuffe) as May, and Susan Wooldridge (Hay Fever) as Merry.

Kayla Meikle
© Marc Brenner
Kayla Meikle
© Marc Brenner
Esther Smith
© Marc Brenner
Esther Smith and Kayla Meikle
© Marc Brenner
Kayla Meikle
© Marc Brenner
Llewella Gideon
© Marc Brenner
Llewella Gideon and Olivia Williams
© Marc Brenner
Nadia Latif and Tom Scutt
© Marc Brenner
Nadia Latif
© Marc Brenner
Olivia Williams
© Marc Brenner
Olivia Williams
© Marc Brenner
Susan Wooldridge and Kayla Meikle
© Marc Brenner
Susan Wooldridge
© Marc Brenner
