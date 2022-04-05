Marys Seacole at the Donmar Warehouse – in rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for the eagerly anticipated UK premiere of Marys Seacole at the Donmar Warehouse.

Jackie Sibblies Drury's 2019 piece, which uses the life of famous British-Jamaican nurse and businesswoman Mary Seacole as its starting point, runs at the central London venue from 15 April.

Nadia Latif directs, with the creative team also featuring designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer and composer Xana, movement director Theo TJ Lowe, fight director Kev McCurdy, voice and dialect coach Hazel Holder and casting director Anna Cooper.

Set to appear are Déja J Bowens (making her professional debut) as Mamie, Llewella Gideon (The Vote) as Duppy Mary, Kayla Meikle (Paradise) as Mary, Esther Smith (Fairview) as Miriam, Olivia Williams (Tartuffe) as May, and Susan Wooldridge (Hay Fever) as Merry.

Kayla Meikle

Kayla Meikle

Esther Smith

Esther Smith and Kayla Meikle

Kayla Meikle

Llewella Gideon

Llewella Gideon and Olivia Williams

Nadia Latif and Tom Scutt

Nadia Latif

Olivia Williams

Olivia Williams

Susan Wooldridge and Kayla Meikle

