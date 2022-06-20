New Marylebone Theatre to open in London

A new Marylebone Theatre will open in London this autumn, it has been announced.

The venue will open its doors with Dmitry, adapted from a rediscovery of an unfinished work by Friedrich Schiller by Peter Oswald. It is set in 17th century Russia and follows a power dispute between those vying for the throne.

Tim Supple, former artistic director of the Young Vic, directs the production, which runs from 29 September to 5 November. The company is to be revealed, while the show features design by Robert Innes Hopkins, lighting by Jackie Shemesh, sound by Jon Nicholls and casting by Helena Palmer.

The 212-seat refurbished Marylebone Theatre venue will cater to music and dance as well as theatre, with further productions to be revealed. It was formerly known as Steiner Hall.

Artistic director Alexander Gifford said: "We are starting as we mean to go on with a production that is bold and important. Dmitry is a gripping rollercoaster ride through the battles and intrigues of the 17th century right to the heart of the politics of our times. It pairs our greatest living verse dramatist, Peter Oswald, with the internationally acclaimed director Tim Supple while drawing on the vision and inspiration of the incomparable Friedrich Schiller.

"I hope it will launch Marylebone Theatre as an important new presence on the London cultural scene, which develops brilliant new drama whilst also hosting and supporting the best artists in the fields of music, dance and poetry."