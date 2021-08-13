Mary Poppins reopens in the West End – first look

First look photos have been revealed for Mary Poppins' West End return.

Leading the show are Zizi Strallen as Mary Poppins and Charlie Stemp as Bert, joined by Charlie Anson as George Banks, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Petula Clark as Bird Woman, Liz Robertson as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay and Paul F Monaghan as Admiral Boom and Bank Chairman.

Katie Cox, Rose Dawson, Megan Donovan, Megan Judge, Ellie Kit Jones and Maddison Thew will alternate the role of Jane Banks. Logan Clark, George Hamblin, Charlie Irwin, Charlie Murphy, Frankie Treadaway and Fred Wilcox will all take on the role of Michael Banks.

© Johan Persson

The ensemble features Yves Adang, Angeline Bell, Lydia Boulton, Alison Connell, Adam Davidson, Danielle Delys, Joseph Dockree, Charlie Donnelly, Stan Doughty, Glen Facey, Davide Fienauri, Harry Francis, Lyndsey Gardiner, Ian Gareth-Jones, Maria Garrett, Mark Goldthorp, Jacqueline Hughes, Emma Hunter, Jason Kajdi, Sam Lathwood, Jordan Livesey, Tania Mathurin, Laura Medforth, Alex Pinder, Ben Redfern, Clare Rickard, Lucie-Mae Sumner, Scott Waugh and Monique Young.

Charlie Anson (Mr Banks), Ellie Kit Jones (Jane Banks), Logan Clark (Michael Banks), Amy Griffiths (Mrs Banks)

© Johan Persson

Based on the PL Travers story, the musical has original music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, book by Julian Fellowes, orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. Richard Eyre directs, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz and scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley.

Zizi Strallen

© Johan Persson

Charlie Stemp and Zizi Strallen

© Johan Persson

Logan Clark as Michael Banks, Ellie Kit Jones as Jane Banks, Liz Robertson as Miss Andrew and Claire Machin as Mrs Brill

© Johan Persson

Petula Clark as Bird Woman, Zizi Strallen as Mary Poppins, Logan Clark as Michael Banks and Ellie Kit Jones as Jane Banks

© Johan Persson